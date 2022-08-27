On Thursday (August 25), a man was discovered dead after a house fire in East London, and a woman has since been charged with murder and arson in his death.

Police and the fire department were called to Gilbert Street in Stratford around 10 a.m. on Thursday after reports of a fire. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered the body of a 56-year-old man.

A special post-mortem was performed yesterday, and police say results will be available after further investigation. Police have now arrested and charged a 37-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, was arrested after the fatal fire and charged with murder and arson. She is scheduled to appear in Thames Magistrates Court later today (August 27).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting case number CAD 2324/25Aug. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.