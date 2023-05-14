Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

Woman Charged with Murder of Anna Jones in Petersfield

by uknip247
Detectives investigating the murder of 44-year-old Anna Jones have charged a woman with her murder. The incident unfolded when officers were called to an address on Station Road in Petersfield shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 9th. Upon arrival, they discovered Anna’s lifeless body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bronwyn Janet Jones, 25, residing on Jacaranda Road in Bordon, has been charged with murder in connection with Anna Jones’ death. The charge was laid against her on the evening of May 11th. Bronwyn Janet Jones appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning, where she was remanded in custody.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for May 15th at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The community of Petersfield has been left shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. The investigation into Anna Jones’ murder is ongoing, and detectives continue to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses. They urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward and contact the authorities.

