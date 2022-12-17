Saturday, December 17, 2022
Major Incident Declared At Brixton O2 Academy Leaving Four People Fighting For Their Lives
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a concert in Brixton, south London, on Thursday

The police investigation into the incident at the 02 Brixton Academy on Thursday, 15 December, continues.

Sadly, one of the women who was critically injured, died at hospital on the morning of Saturday, 17 December. She is Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham. Specialist officers are

continuing to provide support to her family.

A post-mortem examination will be held on Sunday, 18 December, at Greenwich Public Mortuary.

Two other women – aged 21 and 23 – remain in a critical condition.

Speaking at the scene yesterday, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected. Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them.

“An urgent investigation is currently under way led by detectives from our Specialist Crime Command and cordons remain in place as officers continue to work at the scene. This is still a fast moving and evolving picture and we are working to establish the events that led up to the incident.

“We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.

“We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation. We would also like to thank people for coming forward with information.

“We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos. There were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and we want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward. We need your information as we try to establish what happened as quickly as we can.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 ref 6725/15Dec.

