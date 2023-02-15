A woman from Swindon has pleaded guilty to assaulting a paramedic and escaped a jail sentance



Vanessa Blakey, a 25-year-old Swindon woman, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assaulting a South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust emergency worker on Thursday 2 February 2023 at Swindon Magistrates Court (SWASFT).

After responding to a 999 call to assist Ms Blakey, Wiltshire paramedic Nick Brown was punched, knocked unconscious, and left with a broken eye socket.

Ms Blakey was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, on Thursday, February 2. She was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and to participate in rehabilitation activities. The incident occurred on March 29, last year.

Ms Blakey punched Nick in the head, causing him to collide with the front of the Rapid Response Vehicle and then fall unconscious.

Nick was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken eye socket. During the incident, Callum was also kicked and suffered broken ribs.

Vanessa Blakey pleaded guilty to the following charges at Swindon Magistrates Court on February 2, 2023:

An emergency worker was assaulted by being beaten.

Wound/inflict serious bodily harm without malice

“When I woke up on the floor, I couldn’t believe what had happened,” SWASFT paramedic Nick Brown said. Nobody should be afraid to do their job, especially those in the medical field. Anyone who assaults a member of the emergency services should be ashamed of themselves.

“Unfortunately, we are frequently verbally abused, but thankfully, physical abuse is less common, though it still occurs. Body-worn cameras help to mitigate this risk.

“I hope this shocking footage and successful prosecution sends out a strong message that any assault, physical or verbal, will not be tolerated.

“I’d like to recognise the support I have received from SWASFT, the police and the care I received at the Great Western Hospital in the days following the assault.

“I’d also like to commend Callum’s actions. Despite being injured himself, his quick intervention and calm decision-making minimised the damage.”

“What happened to Nick and Callum is shocking and completely unacceptable,” said Mike Pavey, Crime and Violence Reduction Officer at SWASFT. This was an unprovoked, vicious attack on a crew attempting to assist someone.

“Our people’s jobs are difficult – physically, mentally, and emotionally – without the patients we’re trying to help assaulting us.

“Please assist us in assisting you, and treat us with the dignity and respect that we deserve.”