Woman fighting for her life as four arrests are been made

Detectives have arrested four people after a woman was struck by a vehicle during a disturbance in Wembley. They are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident.

At around 1.30am on Sunday, 12 March, police were called to reports of a fight and road traffic collision on Wembley High Road. It was reported that a car had mounted the pavement and collided with two people.

Emergency services attended the location and dealt with a large and challenging crowd of people. The two injured people – a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s – were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Woman Fighting For Her Life Four Arrests Have Been Made

The woman remains at hospital with serious injuries; we await a full assessment of her condition. The man’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s North West CID. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and they remain in police custody. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 541/12March. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.