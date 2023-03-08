Woman free by firefighters from overturned car in South Croydon

A South London school was forced to close today (March 8) due to a “serious crash” outside its doors. Following the crash, the Royal Russell School in South Croydon has been forced to remain closed.

A car “overturned” on Coombe Lane between Gravel Hill/Shirley Hills Road in New Addington and Oaks Road in Shirley, near South Croydon. No one was injured in the crash, according to police, and no arrests were made. Fire crews from nearby Croydon were called to help free the female who was uninjured but trapped in the wreckage.

The road leading past the school has been closed in both directions since around 5.45 a.m. today, with police on the scene. The road has reopened, and traffic is said to be “easing” in the area.

At 6:37 a.m., the Royal Russell School tweeted: “Royal Russell School is closed today due to heavy traffic outside the school, which has shut down Coombe Lane, as well as travel difficulties caused by the snow. Please keep an eye on your emails for further information.”

Chris Hutchinson, headmaster at Royal Russell School, confirmed the closure saying it was due to a “combination of factors,” including an accident on Coombe Lane.

“We have closed the school due to a combination of factors, as we need to ensure the safe travel of parents and children to school,” Mr Hutchinson explained. He added that the weather had also played a role in his decision.

The headmaster stated that Royal Russell will reopen as usual tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).