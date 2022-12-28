Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Woman in her 80's killed in non suspicious Walthamstow blaze
by @uknip247

An 80-year-old woman was killed when her East London home caught fire. At around 5.30 a.m. this morning, emergency services were called to a home on Higham Hill Road in Walthamstow (Wednesday, December 28).

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, and her next of kin were notified. The fire is believed to have started in a house near the junction Mayfield Road.

Six fire engines and a turntable ladder were sent to tackle the blaze by the London fire brigade. But despite the best efforts, the woman died at the scene within the property.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the fire is not considered suspicious. Police have cordoned off the area, and a fire investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.

