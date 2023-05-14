Woman Injured as Car Fails to Stop for Police and Collides with Another Vehicle on South London Road

A woman has been hospitalized after a driver failed to comply with a police stop and crashed into another car in Sidcup. The incident occurred on Foots Cray High Street at approximately 1 pm on Sunday (May 14). The woman, who was a passenger in the car, sustained a head injury as a result of the collision.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and paramedics transported the injured woman to the hospital. Fortunately, her condition is reported to be non-life-threatening. Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers attempted to stop the car on the A20 near Sidcup at 1:05 pm. However, the driver failed to halt and collided with the other vehicle just one minute later.

Officers have arrested the driver of the non-compliant vehicle, who is currently in police custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and further details regarding the circumstances are yet to be released.

The collision has resulted in the closure of both directions on A211 Foots Cray High Street. Slow traffic is being reported in the area between Palm Avenue and Evry Road. Diversion routes have been put in place, particularly for bus routes 233 and 492.

As this is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available. Local residents and commuters are advised to stay updated through reliable news sources and official police updates regarding any traffic disruptions or changes in the area.