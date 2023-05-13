Woman Jailed for Defrauding Elderly Victim in Kent

A woman who defrauded an elderly victim out of thousands of pounds has been sentenced to jail following an investigation by Kent Police. Amanda Farr diverted money that the victim had transferred to cover her home expenses in Whitstable into her own bank account. Farr siphoned funds from the victim’s bank account, occasionally transferring up to £1,800 at a time. Between December 2017 and September 2019, she utilized the embezzled funds for thousands of transactions to support her own lifestyle.

The victim, who was in her 90s during some of the offences, accumulated substantial debts with energy and water companies, amounting to over £3,000. This led to involvement from debt collection agencies and the issuance of recovery warrants. The matter was reported to the police in late 2019. An investigation revealed that Farr had intercepted mail from the victim’s bank and energy provider, while also redirecting her telecommunications to her own mobile number. Additionally, an electronic device owned by Farr contained a calendar showing the dates on which the victim’s pension was deposited into her account.

Formerly residing in Croydon, south London, Farr was arrested and subsequently charged with fraud. Despite pleading not guilty, she was convicted in February 2023 after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. On Friday, May 5, the 48-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 were initiated concurrently.

Stewart Ross-Cumming, a financial investigator for the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, commended the hard work of law enforcement and external agencies in relentlessly pursuing and disrupting those who exploit vulnerable individuals. He described Farr’s actions as callous and calculated, without regard for the impact on her victim. Ross-Cumming emphasized that nobody should assume they can evade justice when exploiting the public. Kent Police remained determined to seek justice, and the sentencing reflects the gravity of Farr’s offences.

The case serves as a reminder of the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable members of the public and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.