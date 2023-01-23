Woman jailed over the death of Steven Davies

A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Steven Davies on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Carrie McGuinness, of Ynys Close, Rhydyfelin, was sentenced on Friday at Cardiff Crown Court.

A neighbour of 39-year-old Steven called South Wales Police on June 15, last year, expressing worry for his well-being. Officers rushed to the address where Steven’s body was discovered.

“This has been a very long and sad investigation for the Davies family,” said Detective Inspector Lianne Rees of the South Wales Police Major Crime Unit. “My heartfelt condolences are with them.”

While I understand that today’s decision will not bring Steven back, I hope it will provide some closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”