Woman killed in fatal Becton fire was found by firefighters on the second floor in a flat

Sadly, a person has died following a flat fire on Tollgate Road in Beckton yesterday evening said the LFB
The stairwell from the ground floor to the second floor of a residential block was destroyed by fire. Half of the second floor was also damaged by the blaze. Firefighters found a person in a second-floor flat who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Five further people were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.  The Brigade was called at 1724 and the fire was under control by 1833. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.
