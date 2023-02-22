Woman named following death in Sheffield

A woman who was found dead at a property in Sheffield has been formally identified as Sarah Brierley.

Sarah, age 49, was found dead inside a property in the Skelton Close area shortly after 8am yesterday (20 February) after officers forced entry.

Following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death was treated as suspicious, and an investigation launched.

A forensic post mortem took place today and the body was confirmed to be Sarah. The post mortem found that Sarah had died of serious head injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder. A further woman, also aged in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon. Both are from the Woodhouse area and still remain in police custody.