Woman Rushed To Hospital After Attack By Dog In The Street
Woman rushed to hospital after dog attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident outside Tesco supermarket in Castle Street, Salisbury at about 1.30pm yesterday (14/01) during which a woman was attacked by a dog

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The white American bulldog’s owner was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently being held by police.

The dog has been placed in suitable care.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us at 101 and reference log 54230004637.

