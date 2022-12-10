Saturday, December 10, 2022
Woman Rushed To Hospital Along With Second Person After Suspected Acid Attack
At 7.49 pm on Saturday, 10 December police were called to Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield following reports that a woman had been attacked with a corrosive substance. A short time later, officers became aware of a second victim – a man – at Albany Leisure Centre.

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended. The victims were assessed at the scene and one was then taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

At this early stage there have been no arrests but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call 101 giving the reference 6273/10DEC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

