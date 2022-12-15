Women and girls have been given advice and anti-drink spiking products as part of ongoing efforts to promote their safety during an event in Rochester

Kent Police officers from the Medway Task Force were joined by representatives from Medway Council, Crime Stoppers and Kent and Medway’s Violence Reduction Unit for the walk and talk event on Friday 9 December 2022.

During the event, which took place between 4pm and 7pm, officers and representatives spoke to members of the public, and in particular women and girls, who were in the town.

They gave out anti-drink spiking products, personal safety items and advice on the best-lit routes home and where they could get help if they needed it while in the town.

The groups also spoke to women about any safety concerns they have in the town, with the information being fed back to relevant organisations so that issues can be considered in future response planning.

Police Sergeant Sasha Blomfield, of the Medway Task Force said: ‘Rochester continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit, but we understand the concerns women and girls have and are always keen to hear about them.

‘Kent Police is committed to protecting women and girls no matter where they are, be it at home or work, or while out and about. I’d like to remind anyone who has been a victim of violence or other offence to report it to police straight away so we can investigate accordingly and provide help and assistance where needed.’

Cllr Adrian Gulvin, Medway Council’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and Chairman of the Medway Community Safety Partnership, said: ‘We were pleased to take part in the walk and talk event. When I visited the event it was fantastic to see, despite the very cold weather, how enthusiastic all the partners taking part were.

‘We are proud to work with our partners in the Medway Community Safety Partnership to make Medway an even safer place to live, work, learn and visit.’

The next walk and talk event will be held in Jubilee Square, Maidstone, on Friday 16 December between 5pm and 7pm.

There will also be another walk and talk event in Central Avenue, Sittingbourne, on Friday 13 January 2023 between 8pm and 10pm.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.