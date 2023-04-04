Worcester detectives secure prison sentences for County Lines drug dealers

An operation led by detectives from the South Worcestershire Proactive Team has led to the conviction and sentencing of four men for drugs offences.

Following their trials, the four men, who were confirmed to be significant individuals from a County Line drug gang operating in Worcester, were sentenced at Worcester Crown Court in February and March this year:

Himesh Suri who is 27 years old and from Dyas Avenue in Birmingham: 5 years 8 months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property (Sentenced Thursday 9 February)

Aaron Brooks 32 years old and from Bearwood Road, Smethwick: 4 years 5 months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (Sentenced Friday 10 March)

Oliver Brighton 22 years old and of no fixed address: 5 years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs (Sentenced Friday 3 March)

Steven Edwards 41 years old and from Pear Tree House, Worcester: 1 year for permitting the use of a premises for Class A drug supply (Sentenced Friday 3 March)

The investigation into the men began in 2022 when detectives from the County Lines team arrested Brighton for drugs offences and having examined his phone were confident he was part of much more prolific gang operating what was known as the Jay Line.

The team’s continued investigations, supported by West Midlands Police, local teams and the West Mercia Intelligence Unit led to the further arrests of Suri, Brooks and Edwards, all for drugs and weapons offences. In all, £10k cash along with crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth thousands were seized.

Detective Sergeant Luke Papps from the County Lines Team in Worcester said: “While our operation led to the closure of this Line and prison time for those gang members, our work continues.

“Serious and Organised Crime and County Lines drug dealing remains a significant priority for West Mercia Police and we want Worcestershire to be a safe place to live and work for everyone. Therefore, we will carry on making life hard for these gangs, working together with other police forces and regional and national agencies to stop them polluting our communities.

“We will continue to prioritise the pursuit and prosecution of those who bring drugs and violence into our villages, towns and cities and who exploit the vulnerable members of these communities, like children and young people.”