“words Cannot Describe The Devastating Impact My Son’s Violent, Unnecessary Death Has Had On His Family And Friends

The mother of Keith Green, who was murdered at his home in Banbury on 13 February last year has released a tribute to him after the sentencing of Mark Meadows, Travis Gorton and Louise Grieve today.

She said: “Keith’s dad and I have struggled tremendously with the loss of our son and I know that this is felt by our wider family and friends.

“The last ten months have been the hardest to deal with, it’s felt like a dream I can never wake up from.

“Whilst no sentence can offer recompense for the actions taken against my son, today’s sentences offer some comfort and mark the start of the process of continued healing and coming to terms with Keith’s death.

“Keith was a happy-go-lucky sort of chap; he would help anyone and was there for everyone. He was such a genuine person and loved his children dearly.

“Keith leaves behind two young children who will have to grow up not knowing their dad as well as his adult children and step-children who are having to come to terms with his death and face their future without him.

“Not a day goes by when Keith is not remembered and thought about.

“I would like to thank the police for their thorough investigation which has resulted in four people being convicted and sentenced for their roles in my son’s death.

“I would also like to thank my family liaison officers who have provided never-ending support throughout this investigation.”