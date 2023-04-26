Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Words of advice given after teen Sparks armed Police alert

Words of advice given after teen Sparks armed Police alert

by uknip247
Police responded swiftly to reports of a man carrying a firearm in Downsview Road, Portslade, today at 4.30pm.

Firearms officers were sent to the scene as our priority is always public safety and enquiries established the suspect was a 15-year-old boy who was carrying two air soft weapons.

No one was harmed. The boy was not arrested but was given words of advice by officers regarding his actions and the weapons were seized.

