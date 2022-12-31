Workers in the United Kingdom will have an extra day off next year to commemorate King Charles’ coronation

Here are all of the bank holiday dates for 2023, as well as how the country will commemorate the inauguration of the new monarch.

What are the dates of the bank holidays in 2023?

Bank holiday dates differ slightly across the UK: England and Wales always have the same dates, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own.

Scotland, for example, has its summer bank holiday at the beginning of August rather than the end of the month.

Following the passage of the Bank Holidays Act of 1871, introduced by the Liberal politician Sir John Lubbock, all four nations used to observe the same date.

However, following a trial period that began in 1965, the date for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland was permanently moved to the end of August in 1971.

Bank holidays in England and Wales in 2023

New Year’s Day is on Monday, January 2nd (substitute day)

Good Friday is April 7th.

Easter Monday is April 10th.

Monday, May 1st is a bank holiday in early May.

Monday, May 8, is a bank holiday to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation.

Monday, May 29th – Spring bank holiday

Monday, August 28th is a summer bank holiday.

Christmas Day is on Monday, December 25th.

Boxing Day is on Tuesday, December 26th.

Bank holidays in Scotland in 2023

New Year’s Day is on Monday, January 2nd (substitute day)

Tuesday, January 3rd – Tuesday, January 2nd (substitute day)

Good Friday is April 7th.

Monday, May 1st is a bank holiday in early May.

Monday, May 8, is a bank holiday to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation.

Monday, May 29th – Spring bank holiday

Monday, August 7th is a summer bank holiday.

Thursday, November 30th is St Andrew’s Day.

Christmas Day is on Monday, December 25th.

Boxing Day is on Tuesday, December 26th.

Bank holidays in Northern Ireland in 2023

New Year’s Day is on Monday, January 2nd (substitute day)

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17th.

Good Friday is April 7th.

Easter Monday is April 10th.

Monday, May 1st is a bank holiday in early May.

Monday, May 8, is a bank holiday to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation.

Monday, May 29th – Spring bank holiday

Wednesday, July 12 (Orangemen’s Day): Battle of the Boyne

Monday, August 28th is a summer bank holiday.

Christmas Day is on Monday, December 25th.

Boxing Day is on Tuesday, December 26th.

For the first time since 2019, both Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be observed as bank holidays on their respective dates, after falling on the weekend for the previous three years.

The coronation of the King

The coronation will take place on a Saturday, but the following Monday, May 8, will be a bank holiday.

The government has already begun a consultation on extending pub hours over the coronation weekend.

Pubs in England and Wales may be allowed to stay open until 1am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

The coronation will be an opportunity to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom,” according to ministers.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, according to news reports.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, King Charles III will be crowned (Image: PA)

The plans were discussed during the final Cabinet meeting of 2022, which was presided over by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister described the coronation as a “unique moment for the country,” according to Downing Street.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told ministers that it would be a “moment of constitutional significance that will allow us to showcase the very best of the United Kingdom,” according to No. 10.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Buckingham Palace was taking the lead on what is a “significant planning event”.

“We expect a large number of foreign heads of state and international dignitaries, as well as a large amount of public participation,” the spokesman said.

Work will be done “across all government departments” as part of the “massive” planning operation.

How to Maximize Your Annual Leave in 2023 Spring

Because Easter Sunday is on April 9, all you have to do to get a 10-day break is take off April 3, 4, 5, and 6. With the weekend before and bank holidays on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, there’s a great chance to take some extra time off.

Similarly, those looking for a springtime getaway will benefit from King Charles’ Coronation. Because of the early May 1 bank holiday, as well as the next one on May 8 (for the Coronation), if you book just four days of annual leave between May 2 and 5, you get an additional 10-day break, including weekends.

However, if you’re looking for a longer trip outside of school holidays in 2023, May could be the ideal month. Add four days of annual leave from May 9 to 12, and you could have 16 days off work while only using eight days of your annual leave allowance.

King Charles III: Our New Monarch’s Life and Times

Is there a better way to celebrate the monarchy’s new chapter?

Then, on May 29, comes the spring bank holiday. You could make the most of the long weekend by adding a day or two of annual leave on either side. Just keep in mind that school is out from May 29 to June 2. (if you want to avoid lots of children and sky rocketing travel prices).

Summer

Simply take four days off after the August 28 bank holiday to maximise your summer vacation time. That gives you a week to explore while only using four days of annual leave.

This could be used for a large summer vacation, time off with the kids during school holidays, or simply to enjoy some late summer sun.

And you might not have to travel far this year to find warm weather. Book some of the best beaches in the UK in Cornwall, Devon, Norfolk, Pembrokeshire, or Whitby, Yorkshire.

Winter

Dark nights and long, cold days could be made easier next year if there was some extra time off to look forward to, whether it was to relax, see family, or do some last-minute shopping.

In 2023, Christmas Day falls on a Monday, so with the Boxing Day bank holiday on a Tuesday, there’s a perfectly timed three days of potential annual leave on December 27, 28, and 29 – allowing you to see through Christmas and New Year and truly disconnect from work.