Works begin to preserve the life of Ashford Shared Space

Kent County Council (KCC) is due to begin roadworks aimed at preserving the

life of Ashford Shared Space and Lower High Street.

Once achieved the area will be better preserved for the longer term, making

it more resistant to damage in the future and better access\

Works totalling up to £600,000 will begin Tuesday 1st November and are

expected to be completed in five phases with everything aimed to be

completed by the Spring of 2023.

The scheme is a joint project by KCC and Ashford Borough Council (ABC),

originally set up to improve the look and feel of the town centre as well

as enhancing safety for pedestrians.

The first phase of roadworks will largely take place at night between

8.30pm and 5am.

They will begin in Forge Lane, between 1st and 7th November, before moving

to West Street between 7th and 21st November. Contractors will then focus

on the Godinton Road/Elwick Place area.

Further roadworks will then take place at Gasworks Lane on 28th November,

Forge Lane and West Street on 29th November and finally Godinton Road from 1

st December for two nights, marking the end of the first phases of the

project.

Further phases are expected to continue after Christmas.

*KCC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, David Brazier*, said:

“These improvements are essential to ensure the continued upkeep of Ashford

Shared Space, which is an important part of the look and feel of the town

centre.

“The proposals include various changes to materials and layout to make the

Shared Space area more resilient to future damage and easier to maintain.

On the Lower High Street, we shall be removing the uneven cobbles and

replacing them with tarmac, which will provide an even surface and reduce

future maintenance cost.

“It will also involve the resetting of uneven York paving slabs, replacing

missing ones, as well as missing bollards and also addressing tree root

damage – promoting easier access for those with additional needs and

disabilities.

“I am pleased that Members and officers from KCC and ABC have been working

collaboratively to plan these works, ensuring disruption is managed as far

as possible.”

*Executive Leader of Ashford Borough Council, Cllr Gerry Clarkson*, said:

“We believe our town centre should be a welcoming and safe place for

everyone to visit, which is why I am pleased that the Shared Space area and

Lower High Street are set for a major series of footway repairs,

carriageway alterations and resurfacing. Together, the improvements will

lead to a nicer, safer and easier to maintain public realm in the town

centre.

“KCC and ABC Members and officers have been working collaboratively over

recent months to look at the best way to take approach this work. I would

like to acknowledge the role Cllr Bill Barrett and Cllr Peter Feacey have

played in championing the need for the improvements to be made by the

county council, and in finding a viable way forward for them to proceed.”

Details of road closures and diversions have been sent to residents and

businesses in the areas most likely to be impacted.