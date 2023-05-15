World War Two Medals Stolen in Gillingham Burglary

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Gillingham resulted in the theft of valuable World War Two medals. The incident took place in the Tanker Hill area, where a residential property was broken into and several items were stolen, leaving the premises in disarray. The burglary is believed to have occurred between 5:30 PM and 8:35 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Among the stolen possessions are a set of World War Two medals, which hold significant sentimental value to the owner. In addition, cash, diamond earrings, and an electric golf trolley with clubs were also taken.

Investigating officers are urging local residents and any drivers who were in the area during the specified time to review their private security or dashcam footage. Any information or suspicious activity captured on these recordings could prove vital to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Sarah Radley, leading the investigation, expressed concern over the loss of the World War Two medals and emphasized the importance of their return to the rightful owner. She urged anyone with information related to the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen items to come forward and assist the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the burglary or the stolen items, please contact the Kent Police appeals line at 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/51522/23. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or completing their online form.

Kent Police is determined to bring those responsible for the burglary to justice and recover the stolen items, particularly the irreplaceable World War Two medals. Any assistance from the public in solving this crime would be greatly appreciated.