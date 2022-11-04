Would Yew believe it?

An ancient yew whose roots grow out of the ruins of Britain’s first
Cistercian monastery has been named Tree of the Year.
The Waverley Abbey Yew took the prize for its spectacular, gnarled roots
which grow into and around the ruins of the Cistercian monastery of the
same name.
Waverley Abbey was the first monastery founded in Britain 900 years ago.
The tree, thought to be around 500 years old, would have been growing when
Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in the late 1530s.
It will now go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year
contest.
The ancient tree took 16 per cent of the total votes, finishing above The
Portal Tree in Midlothian (11 per cent), a Rowan which grows in the
landscaped grounds of one of Scotland’s most important historic houses.
Tom Reed, Citizen Science Office for the Ancient Tree Inventory at the
Woodland Trust, said ‘People who visit Waverley Abbey come with a respect
and appreciation of the abbey’s history and stories.
‘It is great to see that this magnificent tree has been recognised at Tree
of the Year 2022 and the way the tree is rooted within the ruins of the
abbey is a great symbol of the fact that our ancient trees are intertwined
with other aspects of our cultural heritage.
‘We’re calling for greater protection for these living legends, so they are
cared for in the same way as our historic buildings.
‘This tree is on of the many Living Legends that have witnessed important
moments in our history.’
Dr Michael Carter, English Heritage Senior Properties Historian, said: ‘The
Yew tree at Waverley Abbey has been witness to history for nearly 500
years.
‘Whilst the exact age of the yew is unknown, it is likely that it has
watched over the abbey grounds since shortly after the Dissolution of the
Monasteries in 1536 – and has seen its surroundings transformed from a
thriving religious community into a picturesque ruin.
‘The tree is a truly spectacular reminder of the passage of time and a very
worthy winner of Tree of the Year.’
In third place with 10 per cent of the votes was the impressive Layering
Horse Chestnut in Derbyshire which was likely to have been struck by
lightening in the past, causing a hollowed and decaying truck with new
roots regrowing from the fallen branches.
Now in its eighth year, the Woodland Trust’s Tree of The Year contest
highlights the UK’s favourite trees to celebrate the nations favourite and
most beautiful trees, the role they play in fighting climate change, and
their importance to nature and our history and heritage.