Would Yew believe it?

An ancient yew whose roots grow out of the ruins of Britain’s first

Cistercian monastery has been named Tree of the Year.

The Waverley Abbey Yew took the prize for its spectacular, gnarled roots

which grow into and around the ruins of the Cistercian monastery of the

same name.

Waverley Abbey was the first monastery founded in Britain 900 years ago.

The tree, thought to be around 500 years old, would have been growing when

Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in the late 1530s.

It will now go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year

contest.

The ancient tree took 16 per cent of the total votes, finishing above The

Portal Tree in Midlothian (11 per cent), a Rowan which grows in the

landscaped grounds of one of Scotland’s most important historic houses.

Tom Reed, Citizen Science Office for the Ancient Tree Inventory at the

Woodland Trust, said ‘People who visit Waverley Abbey come with a respect

and appreciation of the abbey’s history and stories.

‘It is great to see that this magnificent tree has been recognised at Tree

of the Year 2022 and the way the tree is rooted within the ruins of the

abbey is a great symbol of the fact that our ancient trees are intertwined

with other aspects of our cultural heritage.

‘We’re calling for greater protection for these living legends, so they are

cared for in the same way as our historic buildings.

‘This tree is on of the many Living Legends that have witnessed important

moments in our history.’

Dr Michael Carter, English Heritage Senior Properties Historian, said: ‘The

Yew tree at Waverley Abbey has been witness to history for nearly 500

years.

‘Whilst the exact age of the yew is unknown, it is likely that it has

watched over the abbey grounds since shortly after the Dissolution of the

Monasteries in 1536 – and has seen its surroundings transformed from a

thriving religious community into a picturesque ruin.

‘The tree is a truly spectacular reminder of the passage of time and a very

worthy winner of Tree of the Year.’

In third place with 10 per cent of the votes was the impressive Layering

Horse Chestnut in Derbyshire which was likely to have been struck by

lightening in the past, causing a hollowed and decaying truck with new

roots regrowing from the fallen branches.

Now in its eighth year, the Woodland Trust’s Tree of The Year contest

highlights the UK’s favourite trees to celebrate the nations favourite and

most beautiful trees, the role they play in fighting climate change, and

their importance to nature and our history and heritage.