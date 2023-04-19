Year’s prison for man who stole a trailer from the rural community following a police investigation

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
by uknip247

Jamie Cliff, 29, was caught on CCTV close to the scene of the crime in the moments before and after the trailer was taken

A man who stole a livestock trailer from a farm track has been sentenced to a year in prison following an investigation by a rural policing team.

The trailer, valued at £1,200, was reported as stolen on Tuesday, February 14, overnight into Wednesday, February 15, from a location in Northumberland.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team immediately launched an investigation and identified a vehicle as having been in the area at the time of the theft.

The car belonged to a known associate of Jamie Cliff, who was then arrested in the Durham Constabulary force area.

In interview, Cliff denied all involvement in the crime. However, CCTV footage obtained by officers showed him getting out of the vehicle at a petrol station a short time before the trailer was stolen. Further footage showed the car being driven a short distance along a public road before turning into a car park.

The car was then seen on CCTV towing a single axle livestock trailer behind it with no registration plates on.

The day after his arrest, Cliff was charged with theft and put before magistrates in Bedlington. The 29-year-old, of Melrose Drive, West Auckland, County Durham, pleaded guilty and at the same court on Friday, April 14, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Following Cliff’s sentencing, Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are very pleased that the offender has admitted his part in the theft.

“The investigation carried out by our Rural Crime Team and CID officers has been an excellent collective effort and we hope that this outcome provides some strong reassurance to the rural community about how serious we take this kind of criminality.  

“We know that this type of acquisitive crime can have a significant impact on victims, their families and the local community as a whole and that is why we work hard to prevent it and bring those responsible for carrying it out to justice.

“As always, our advice to members of the public is to take that extra bit of time to make sure, where possible, that your vehicles and also any valuables are kept out of sight.

“If you see anybody in your community acting suspiciously, please let us know.”

Anyone with information about crime in their area, or those who see something that is not right, should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.

