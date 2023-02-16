A yellow weather warning has been issued for the north of England, as gales of up to 75mph are expected

The Met Office warning is in place between 6am and 6pm on Friday 17 February, and covers the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

The storm, the first of the season, has been named Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK beginning Friday morning.

According to the Met Office, the high winds will cause travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in some areas, and drivers of high-sided vehicles should exercise caution.

There is also a risk of large waves on the North Sea coast, as well as “some damage to buildings and infrastructure,” according to the report.

Wind warnings have been issued for the entire country of Scotland, as well as a stretch of north and north-east England from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

“Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the North East of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph,” said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page. Warnings have been issued, and they may be updated as Storm Otto progresses.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

“There will be associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain expected in parts of western Scotland.”

National Highways has created online guidance for dealing with various weather conditions on its website in order to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads.

In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

“With the potential for high winds, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care,” said Luke Hindle, National Network Manager at National Highways.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. To reduce the risk of breakdowns, people should check their vehicles’ tyres, coolant, and oil levels before heading out.”

Northern Powergrid, which supplies power to 3.9 million homes and businesses in the affected area, says it is preparing teams to assist if necessary.

It stated that the weather has the potential to cause damage, so power supplies could be disrupted.