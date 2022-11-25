Yellow warning issued for South-east with heavy rain set to hit London and South-east of England from 3pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday

T he Met weather he Met Office has issued a “ yellow warning for the South -east over Weekend from Saturday afternoon and into Sunday afternoon – with heavy rain set to cause problems.

The warning is in place for the South and South-east of England from 5pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

The Met Office said people can expect spray and flooding on roads, which could make journey times longer, while bus and train services will be “probably affected”. It also warns flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and southwest England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning. Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere. 15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and southwest England. Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts.