A Yellow Weather Warning Has Been Issued For The North Of England, As Gales Of Up To 70mph Are Expected.

The Met Office has issued a warning for the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

According to its website: “Strong winds may develop through Friday morning before gradually easing into Friday evening.

“Winds will be strongest over and to the east of high ground, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph.

“Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, especially on some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. Vehicles with high sides may be particularly vulnerable.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies power to 3.9 million homes and businesses in the affected area, says it is preparing teams to assist if necessary.

It stated that the weather has the potential to cause damage, so power supplies could be disrupted.

