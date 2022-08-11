A car smashed into five pedestrians last night, killing two people and seriously injuring one.

At around 9.35 p.m., the family was walking together in Ramsgate when a black Alfa Romeo sped into them outside a multi-story car park.

Unfortunately, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s were both declared dead last night, according to a statement issued by Kent Police this morning.

A young girl in primary school was rushed to a London hospital with serious injuries, where she is still being treated.

A schoolboy and a man in his forties were also injured in the collision.

The family was not from the Ramsgate area, according to police.

Witnesses said the family was on vacation from Israel, and locals reported hearing screams last night following the crash on social media.

Yoram and Noga Hirschfield were identified as the victims of last night’s crash by locals.

The first person on the scene, a restaurant employee, called 999

“It was a big crash,” Anastasiya, 42, who did not want to give her second name, said. While people waited for the bus, a car drove down the road.

“I was there right away and called an ambulance and the police, who arrived quickly.” They arrived at about 10 p.m.

Anastasiya, who has lived in Ramsgate for five years, said she witnessed the fire service removing a woman’s car before medics attempted CPR on her.

“The mother was under the car, and the fire service used a forklift to get her out,” she explained. She was then given CPR, but she had no chance of survival. They attempted, but she had already died.”

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash and could be heard on the phone to his father.

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible,” she added, “the guy driving the car in the crash ran away, he must have been in shock.”

Police, say a 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing the scene of a collision.

He is also being treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

A number of floral tributes have been left at the crash site.

“On behalf of the people of Ramsgate, my heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” one card reads.

“We don’t know your names, but we were with you all and praying for you when medics tried to save you,” another note says.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of your family.”

Another bouquet of flowers ordered for delivery today was delivered by a local florist.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” a note attached to the bouquet said.