Young boy treated by flying doctors after Margate collison

Young Boy Treated By Flying Doctors After Margate Collison

A Margate Road remains cordoned off as a young boy is rushed to hospital with injuries after being hit by a car

A child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Margate this evening (Wednesday, 26th April). The young boy was a pedestrian when he was hit by a vehicle on Fort Road near the Winter Gardens in the town

South East Coast of Ambulance Service was called and sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the SECAM “Hart” team. along with the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance to the scene. The boy was assessed as ‘major trauma ‘ at the scene.

The road closure is likely to be in place for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Kent Police have been approached for more information

