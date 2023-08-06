Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Cotesbach yesterday (Saturday 5 August) resulted in the death of a six-year-old child.

The collision occurred at about 12.48pm on Rugby Road and involved a red Chrysler Crossfire car and grey Volkswagen Caddy van.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The Chrysler had just come off the Gibbet roundabout and was heading along Rugby Road, towards Lutterworth, when the collision occurred with the Volkswagen, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video recording equipment in their vehicles.

We know there were a number of people in the area at the time. We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white 4×4 style vehicle and a woman who was also driving in the area. Both left the scene before officers arrived and they may be able to help with our investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC 212 Suki Sahota at Leicestershire Police on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*484442.