Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Young child dies after collision in Cotesbach, Leicestershire

One stabbed to death in broad daylight attack Second fighting for their lives in Westminster bloodbath
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Cotesbach yesterday (Saturday 5 August) resulted in the death of a six-year-old child.

The collision occurred at about 12.48pm on Rugby Road and involved a red Chrysler Crossfire car and grey Volkswagen Caddy van.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The Chrysler had just come off the Gibbet roundabout and was heading along Rugby Road, towards Lutterworth, when the collision occurred with the Volkswagen, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video recording equipment in their vehicles.

We know there were a number of people in the area at the time.  We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white 4×4 style vehicle and a woman who was also driving in the area.  Both left the scene before officers arrived and they may be able to help with our investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC 212 Suki Sahota at Leicestershire Police on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*484442.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

The Heart-Wrenching Disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah: A Family’s Search for Answers

BREAKING

Young child dies after collision in Cotesbach, Leicestershire

BREAKING

8-Year-Old Child in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Chicago’s Portage Park Neighbourhood

BREAKING

Devastating Train Derailment in Nawabshah: 15 Dead, 50 Injured

BREAKING

Significant Disruption to Train Services: Trespass Incident Between Bromley South and Elephant & Castle

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Engaging Police Engagement Day: Kids Try Uniforms & Cars

BREAKING

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and Spectacular Dance Performances

BREAKING

Cabinet Office Updates National Risk Register: Revealing 89 Threats to UK Security

BREAKING

UK’s Summer Takes Turn for the Worse after Record-Breaking June

BREAKING

Wetherspoons Brings Back Beloved Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits Ciders

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.