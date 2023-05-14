Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Out of Moving Car on M25 Motorway

A child has been transported to the hospital after falling out of a moving car on the M25 motorway. The incident occurred on the clockwise slip road at junction 29 with the A127 at approximately 11:30 am this morning. Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene to attend to the injured child.

The exact age of the young person involved in the incident is currently unknown. Reports indicate that the child fell out of the vehicle and onto the slip road. Thankfully, Essex Police have confirmed that the injuries sustained are not life-threatening.

Following reports of the incident, Essex Police issued a statement saying, “We are currently on the scene of an incident on the M25. Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11:30 am following reports of a child being injured on the road. Air ambulance was in attendance, and the child has been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

As a result of the incident, significant disruption has been reported on the M25 motorway, particularly on the clockwise slip road at junction 29 with the A127. The slip road has been closed while authorities investigate the incident and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Commuters and motorists in the area are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions provided by the police.

During the emergency response, all traffic on the motorway was temporarily held for approximately 25 minutes to allow the police and medical personnel to address the situation. The closure of the slip road contributed to the delay. However, as of 1:15 pm, all lanes of traffic have reopened, nearly two hours after the authorities were first alerted to the incident.

Essex Police have urged motorists in the area to remain in their vehicles for their own safety. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and further updates may be provided as additional information becomes available.