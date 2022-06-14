The VVU has collaborated with Essex Council of Voluntary Youth Services and Active Essex over the last 18 months to fund detached youth workers in needy areas of Essex, Southend, and Thurrock.

The youth workers provide detached youth work and safe activities for vulnerable young people aged 10 to 14 in Essex, Southend, and Thurrock who are at risk of being exposed to youth violence and gang activity due to their situation, locality, or place of gathering. We have now completed an evaluation of the project, and the results have been extremely positive.

Detached youth workers’ increased activity and support enabled young people to make better life choices and increase their physical activity. The adults serve as positive role models and provide a level of ‘risk in the community’ safeguarding.

The project witnessed:

4934 different young people are involved in detached youth work.

There have been 8321 contacts between young people and detached youth workers (3387 of these were repeat contacts throughout the year)

1850 hours of youth work delivered by two staff members in each district, 637 sessions across seven districts at a cost of only 48p per week per contact.

Our local partners who delivered the work (Essex Boys and Girls Club, Bar’n’bus, Red Balloon Foundation, Essex YMCA and Homestart, Southend YMCA, Teen Talk, Essex Youth Service, and North Avenue Youth Centre) have become a trusted presence with young people in parks, high streets, and communities after a year and a half of delivery.

On a needs-based basis, the youth workers provide support and advice through conversation. Partners have also worked with community groups, district councils, sports organisations, and the police to support vulnerable young people in their communities.

We can see a clear value in using local organisations that are already based in these communities to deliver this work in many of the case studies from partners. Organizations were able to connect their regular work in schools, community centres, and youth buildings with their detached work in order to strengthen their presence in the community as a trusted adult and organisation.