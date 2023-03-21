Young people’s climate anxiety is soaring due to lack of access to green space, says Woodland Trust

According to a YouGov poll, one in every three young people in the UK is scared (33%), sad (34%), or pessimistic (34%), with 28% feeling “overwhelmed” by climate change.

The Woodland Trust survey found deep concerns about the future among 16-24-year-olds, with nearly one-quarter (24%) saying fears about the climate crisis mean they are willing to consider, or have already decided, having fewer children than they would otherwise like.

Despite the fact that seven out of ten young people are concerned about climate change and its consequences, 86% of those polled felt that being outside and among nature had a positive effect on their mental health.

The results, according to Woodland Trust chief executive Dr. Darren Moorcroft, were “alarming,” with access to woodland declining and the UK having one of the lowest tree cover rates in Europe.

“Young people are experiencing an epidemic of climate anxiety and are becoming increasingly concerned about the health of the planet,” he said. This new data shows that climate change is threatening more than just the environment, but also people’s mental health and future life plans.

“We know that being outside and among nature has a positive effect on mental health – but access to green space in the UK is simply not adequate.”

In comparison to the European average of 37%, the UK currently has only 13% woodland cover, with only 7% in good ecological condition. According to the Trust’s groundbreaking State of the UK’s Woods and Trees report, published in 2021, only 16.2% of people in the UK have access to at least two hectares of green space within 500m of their home. This was a decrease from 21.1% in 2016.

According to a YouGov poll conducted in February 2023, only 9% of people aged 16-24 believe young people have a lot of influence when it comes to climate change decisions.

The Woodland Trust has long recognised the importance of empowering the younger generation in climate conservation, and in 2018, the 400-acre Young People’s Forest at Mead in Derbyshire was created with the help of young people.

Elyse White, 22, who works for the Trust as a forest engagement and environment assistant at the Young People’s Forest, says being close to nature has had a “monumental impact” on her life.

“I suffer from anxiety, but the Young People’s Forest has significantly helped to transform my confidence,” she added. “I turned to the environment and nature for comfort and distraction; this habit led to a life-changing therapy.

“I have gained invaluable experiences, had opportunities to learn, to physically participate in the project, and to meet new people who share my passion for appreciating and caring for our environment.”

With climate anxiety on the rise, Hayley Jarvis, head of physical activity for the mental health charity Mind, believes outdoor activities can help improve mental health.

“In treating mild to moderate depression and anxiety, ecotherapy, a type of formal treatment that involves doing activities outside in nature, can be as effective as antidepressants,” she added.

“Unlike working out in the gym or other indoor activities, the colours, sounds and smells we find outdoors stimulate our senses in a different way and can boost our mood. Getting away from modern life and into a relaxing outdoor space can help us disconnect from daily pressures, relieve stress, and give us time to clear our heads.”

The Woodland Trust manages over 1,000 woods across the United Kingdom. They are all free to visit and provide an excellent opportunity for nature therapy. Simply enter your postcode into the Woodland Trust’s handy wood finder tool to find your nearest wood.

Green spaces can help us become physically healthier as well as mentally healthier.

Nature lowers blood pressure and has been shown to increase anti-cancer cells, decrease the incidence of underweight births, and hasten recovery from surgery.

The Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, has launched its ‘Plant More Trees’ climate campaign, with the goal of planting 50 million more native trees across the UK by 2030, resulting in a greener, healthier world for people and wildlife.

Three-quarters of those polled in the YouGov poll said they would be willing to plant or have already planted a tree, with only 9% saying they would not.

The Trust has already planted more than eight million trees with young people and children, out of the 55 million trees planted since 1972.

Dr Moorcroft continued: “There is hope but we need to take drastic action. The UK has a critically low level of woodland cover, which we want to increase to at least 19% by 2050.

“Trees and woods are integral to tackling both the nature and climate crises, but many young people miss out on both the physical and mental health benefits of being among nature.

“We know government recognise this and have ambitions to stave the freefall in nature by 2030, hit net zero by 2050 and give everyone access to a green or blue space within 15 mins walk of their home by 2030. All of the goals are correct, but action is sorely lacking.”