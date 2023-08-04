YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

Parents have been warned about a YouTube advert scam that exploits the branding of popular YouTuber MrBeast. With over 170 million subscribers, MrBeast often hosts giveaways for viewers who overcome challenges in his videos. Scammers have been using his branding on fraudulent adverts to deceive viewers into believing they are affiliated with him. The ads promise giveaways, including £1,000, to those who click on phishing website links. Victims are asked to provide personal information, which can be used for future scams, or are led to a website that downloads malware and requests their PayPal account email address. Consumer expert Which? advises viewers to report scam content on YouTube and remove any suspicious software from their devices. They also recommend using ad blockers or opting for YouTube Premium for ad-free viewing. If anyone falls victim to the scam, they are urged to contact their bank and report the incident to Action Fraud.
