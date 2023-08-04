Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast's Branding - Warning for Parents
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Parents have been warned about a YouTube advert scam that exploits the branding of popular YouTuber MrBeast. With over 170 million subscribers, MrBeast often hosts giveaways for viewers who overcome challenges in his videos. Scammers have been using his branding on fraudulent adverts to deceive viewers into believing they are affiliated with him. The ads promise giveaways, including £1,000, to those who click on phishing website links. Victims are asked to provide personal information, which can be used for future scams, or are led to a website that downloads malware and requests their PayPal account email address. Consumer expert Which? advises viewers to report scam content on YouTube and remove any suspicious software from their devices. They also recommend using ad blockers or opting for YouTube Premium for ad-free viewing. If anyone falls victim to the scam, they are urged to contact their bank and report the incident to Action Fraud.

Posted in

Lifestyle

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

BREAKING

United States Navy Members Arrested for Providing Military Secrets to China, Raising National Security Concerns

BREAKING

Help Brighton and Hove Police Identify Thieves in Burger King Theft

BREAKING

Learn How to Write a Great Review

BREAKING

Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia in Football

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

BREAKING

Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia in Football

BREAKING

Ex-Coronation Street Actress Catherine Tyldesley in Bizarre Row with Bakery Over Free Cakes

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

BREAKING

Outnumbered: Sitcom filmed in Wandsworth trending on Netflix

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Subscribe to our daily email news updates
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.