Yoweri Museveni, Uganda’s president, delivered a state of the nation address on Thursday in which he called gay people “deviants” and called for an investigation into homosexuality

His remarks come as Ugandan lawmakers prepare to vote on a new anti-LGBT bill that would impose harsher penalties for same-sex relationships in a country where homosexuality is already prohibited.

Museveni, Uganda’s president since 1986, delivered his remarks in front of lawmakers, who pressed him to comment on the proposed legislation. “Homosexuals are outliers from the norm. Why? Is it due to nature or nurture? “We must provide answers to these questions,” he stated. “On that, we need a medical opinion. We’ll go over it thoroughly.”

The proposed law would make it illegal for anyone to engage in same-sex activity or identify as LGBTQ, with violators facing up to ten years in prison. This bill has been criticised by human rights organisations around the world, and it has fueled conspiracy theories accusing shadowy international forces of promoting homosexuality in Uganda.

Museveni also stated that Western countries should stop attempting to impose their practises on others. “Cousins and close relatives are married by Europeans and other groups. Marriage within one’s clan is frowned upon here. Should we penalise them for marrying relatives? “This is not our responsibility,” he added.

Uganda is notorious for its homophobia, which is criminalised under colonial-era laws, and for its strict Christian views on sexuality in general. Since Uganda’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1962, there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity. However, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill in 2014 that called for life imprisonment for anyone caught having gay sex. The law was later overturned on a technicality, but it had already sparked international outrage, with some Western countries freezing or redirecting millions of dollars in government aid as a result.

Opposition politicians boycotted the speech on Thursday to protest human rights violations, including the illegal detention and disappearance of their supporters. Journalists have been attacked, lawyers have been imprisoned, election monitors have been prosecuted, the internet has been shut down, and opposition leaders have been muzzled.