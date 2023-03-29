Vandalism at Lullington Heath and Castle Hill National Nature Reserve

Natural England, the organisation responsible for managing the Lullington Heath and Castle Hill National Nature Reserve, has reported an incident of vandalism to one of the gates at the reserve. Fortunately, no livestock were in the field at the time of the incident.

Natural England has expressed its disappointment and frustration at the lack of respect shown towards these important sites. Whilst the majority of people understand the significance of the work done by Natural England to maintain these special places, there are always those who do not.

Despite setbacks such as this, Natural England remains committed to preserving these important sites for wildlife. A spokesperson for the organisation commented on the incident, stating that “one of the gates was new just two weeks ago, which is demoralising, not to mention expensive!”

Anyone with any information is advised to contact Sussex Police.