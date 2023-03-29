Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Vandalism at Lullington Heath and Castle Hill National Nature Reserve

Vandalism at Lullington Heath and Castle Hill National Nature Reserve

by
Vandalism At Lullington Heath And Castle Hill National Nature Reserve

Natural England, the organisation responsible for managing the Lullington Heath and Castle Hill National Nature Reserve, has reported an incident of vandalism to one of the gates at the reserve. Fortunately, no livestock were in the field at the time of the incident.

Natural England has expressed its disappointment and frustration at the lack of respect shown towards these important sites. Whilst the majority of people understand the significance of the work done by Natural England to maintain these special places, there are always those who do not.

Despite setbacks such as this, Natural England remains committed to preserving these important sites for wildlife. A spokesperson for the organisation commented on the incident, stating that “one of the gates was new just two weeks ago, which is demoralising, not to mention expensive!”

Anyone with any information is advised to contact Sussex Police.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Worthing McDonald’s stabbing: Teen accused of wounding with intent appears in court

Updated VIDEO: Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

Brighton Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison After Being Caught with Cocain

Drunk airline passenger assaults off-duty police officers on flight to Gatwick

Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne welcomes government Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan

Crimewatch appeal for information on unsolved Eastbourne murder case

Two decades on: Remembering the devastating fire that destroyed Brighton’s west pier

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

Listen: Veteran BBC radio host Paul Miller to leave Late Show after 23 years

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More