Updated: Investigation underway after body found on A27 in Brighton

Parts of the A27 in Brighton were closed in Brighton following the discovery of a body.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday evening between Coldean Lane and the Woodingdean turnoff at Brighton.

A diversion was put in place to redirect traffic away from the closed section of the road.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that “emergency services responded to an incident at the A27 Falmer at about 11.30 pm on April 7. Sadly, the body of a 49-year-old man was found at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

