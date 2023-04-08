Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

The A27 in Brighton has fully reopened in both directions between Carden Avenue and the B2123 Falmer following an earlier incident that led to its closure.

The incident occurred just after midnight between Coldean Lane and the Woodingdean turnoff at Brighton, and emergency services were on the scene to deal with the situation.

A diversion was put in place to redirect traffic away from the closed section of the road.

The details of the incident are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

