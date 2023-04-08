Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

by
Updated: A27 Now Open In Brighton After Emergency Services Incident

The A27 in Brighton has fully reopened in both directions between Carden Avenue and the B2123 Falmer following an earlier incident that led to its closure.

The incident occurred just after midnight between Coldean Lane and the Woodingdean turnoff at Brighton, and emergency services were on the scene to deal with the situation.

A diversion was put in place to redirect traffic away from the closed section of the road.

The details of the incident are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Live Travel updates can be found on Twitter from @SussexTw or on our Travel page at www.Sussex.News/Travel.

Travel
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Sussex Police CVU and Border Force conduct safety checks on incoming HGVs

Former Sussex Police officer’s controlling and coercive behavior towards partner subject of disciplinary hearing

Rat Poison Found in Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns for Dogs

Two callouts for Shoreham RNLI Thursday

Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

Police apprehend suspects after group of youths threaten boy in Bexhill restaurant

Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft in Bodiam

Sussex Police capture man on the run for eight years after rape trial

London Gatwick Airport to Fly to 90% of Pre-Pandemic Destinations this Easter

Wanted man Georgica Tupa with links to Crawley sought by Sussex Police

Northeye proposal prompts cancellation of Bexhill council meeting

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More