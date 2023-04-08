Animal Rebellion disrupts Brighton supermarket to raise awareness about animal cruelty

In a move to raise awareness about animal cruelty and promote plant-based diets, a group of campaigners from Animal Rebellion (an off shoot of Extinction Rebellion/XR) held a protest inside a Morrisons supermarket on St James’ Street in Kemptown, Brighton. The group displayed satirical newspaper headlines, including one that read “nation of animal lovers eat baby sheep in odd annual Easter ritual,” to draw attention to the irony of celebrating a holiday centered around new life while consuming animal products.

The protest, which lasted for about an hour on Good Friday, disrupted shoppers who were trying to buy their Easter Sunday roasts. Animal Rebellion, a group that advocates for animal rights and environmental sustainability, organized similar demonstrations in London, Southampton, and Newcastle as part of a coordinated set of protests across the UK.

Animal Rebellion has said that it will change its tactics after this week of action, with plans to disrupt the Grand National horse racing event. The group is calling on the public and government to support farmers in transitioning to plant-based food systems that will help free up land currently used for animal agriculture.

This protest comes at a time when the plant-based food industry is booming, with more and more people turning to plant-based diets for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Animal Rebellion hopes to raise awareness about the negative impact of animal agriculture on the environment and animal welfare and promote a more sustainable and ethical way of living.