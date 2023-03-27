Appeal for witnesses after motorbike collides with Police dog unit vehicle in Littlehampton

Police in Littlehampton are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving an electric motorbike and a police dog unit vehicle on Sunday evening. The incident occurred on Franciscan Way shortly before 6 pm.

According to reports, the rider of the motorbike fled the scene following the accident. However, with the help of a police dog, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address was later detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of various offenses.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision, driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving over the prescribed limit of drugs, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence, and driving without insurance. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remains at the time of writing.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike being ridden before the incident to come forward. They are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage that may be available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting serial number 901 of 26/03 or by submitting their details online.