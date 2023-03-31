Battle stabbing case sees third arrest made by Sussex Police

Police have made another arrest in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in Battle on February 7th. The officers arrived at Old Ladies Court near Battle High Street, on an emergency response, following a report of a serious assault at around 10:30 am.

A 21-year-old man from Battle was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed. After receiving medical attention, the victim was later discharged from the hospital.

The police initiated an investigation which included witness statements, forensic examinations, and CCTV searches. Based on the evidence collected, a 38-year-old man from Bexhill and a 29-year-old man from Hastings were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. Both were released on bail with strict conditions, pending further investigation.

Now, Sussex Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old man from St Leonards has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence. He has also been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Rob Tillyer, of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department, has urged people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the case while they work to gather all the evidence. He also stated that the police continue to support the victim and their family who are fully engaged in the investigation.

Knife crime and serious violence remain a high priority for the force, and the police are conducting a full and thorough investigation. The police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information that could help with their enquiries to contact them online or call 101, quoting serial 378 of 07/02.