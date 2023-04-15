Bhcc Secure £600,000 Funding For Road Safety Improvements Along Busy Route

Brighton and Hove city council have secured £600,000 of government funding to make a key route in and out of the city safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

The money, from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Safer Roads Fund has now been allocated to make improvements to the A2010 route between West Street and Old Shoreham Road, which includes:

Queens Road

Surrey Street

Terminus Road

Buckingham Place

Bath Street to the Seven Dials roundabout and

Dyke Road to the Old Shoreham Road junction



The council will also contributing a further £60,000 with another £90,000 coming from Section 106 developer funding.

A large section of the route is one used by lots of people travelling between Brighton Railway Station and the seafront, as well as the Churchill Square Shopping Centre.

As well as improving safety along the route, the changes also planned to align with the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) which looks to improve “active travel” across the city. The A2010 route between the seafront and Old Shoreham Road has been identified as an area of the city with the potential for serious injuries.

A large part of the funding will be improving the junction of Queen’s Road and North Road to address the ongoing safety issues for pedestrians waiting to cross.

This could include redesigning the junction, installing better traffic signals and pavement widening to make it safer to cross.

The fund could also consider introducing speed reduction measures at Terminus Road with other signing and lining improvements along the A2010.

Work is now underway on an initial design for the scheme which will be taken to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee for approval.

If agreed, the council hope work will be able to start early next year.