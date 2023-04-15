Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove BHCC secure £600,000 funding for road safety improvements along busy route

BHCC secure £600,000 funding for road safety improvements along busy route

by
Bhcc Secure £600,000 Funding For Road Safety Improvements Along Busy Route

Brighton and Hove city council have secured £600,000 of government funding to make a key route in and out of the city safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

The money, from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Safer Roads Fund has now been allocated to make improvements to the A2010 route between West Street and Old Shoreham Road, which includes:

Queens Road
Surrey Street
Terminus Road
Buckingham Place
Bath Street to the Seven Dials roundabout and
Dyke Road to the Old Shoreham Road junction


The council will also contributing a further £60,000 with another £90,000 coming from Section 106 developer funding.

A large section of the route is one used by lots of people travelling between Brighton Railway Station and the seafront, as well as the Churchill Square Shopping Centre.

As well as improving safety along the route, the changes also planned to align with the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) which looks to improve “active travel” across the city. The A2010 route between the seafront and Old Shoreham Road has been identified as an area of the city with the potential for serious injuries.

A large part of the funding will be improving the junction of Queen’s Road and North Road to address the ongoing safety issues for pedestrians waiting to cross.

This could include redesigning the junction, installing better traffic signals and pavement widening to make it safer to cross.

The fund could also consider introducing speed reduction measures at Terminus Road with other signing and lining improvements along the A2010.

Work is now underway on an initial design for the scheme which will be taken to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee for approval.

If agreed, the council hope work will be able to start early next year.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Verbal abuse and threats on Seaside Road bus prompt police investigation

Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI join Newhaven RNLI appeal for unwanted GoPro session cameras

Partial reopening of A29 Pulborough with single lane traffic

Call 999 if you see this man previously jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Call 999 if you see this man previously jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Prolific shoplifter sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for targeting Eastbourne Old Town businesses

Prolific shoplifter sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for targeting Eastbourne Old Town businesses

Five individuals convicted for smuggling migrants as young as 13 into the UK via refrigerated truck

From trash to treats: donate your garden waste to Drusillas zoo

Brighton protestors rally against proposed changes to Equalities Act 2010

Solicitor who defrauded clients of £1.7m jailed for over four years

Ex iman given suspended sentence for 3-year campaign of sexual assault against a child in Brighton

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.