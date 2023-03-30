Thursday, March 30, 2023
Body of deceased man found in Brighton this afternoon

This afternoon (30th March) deceased man was discovered in Oriental Place, Brighton. A number of police vehicles and an ambulance were spotted in the area around 1:20 pm this afternoon, as concerns were raised regarding a person’s wellbeing.

According to reports, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been notified.

A Sussex Police spokesman commented on the incident stating: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened, but there is not believed to be any risk to the public.”

