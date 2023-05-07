Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Breaking: Police incident at Brighton Old Steine

Breaking: Police incident at Brighton Old Steine

by
Brighton’s Old Steine area is currently experiencing disruption due to a police incident near the War memorial.

Buses and traffic are being diverted.

The police have not yet released any details about the nature of the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

