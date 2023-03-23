Thursday, March 23, 2023
Brighton College Moves To Online Learning As Pelham Campus Undergoes Maintenance

Brighton Metropolitan College’s Central Brighton (Pelham) campus will be closed temporarily starting from Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The closure is due to the second phase of the redevelopment project of the site, which will soon commence. Emergency maintenance work that is affecting the site entrance has to be undertaken ahead of the project, making it impossible to maintain standard operations on the campus until the rectification work is completed.

The closure has led to the delivery of all lessons scheduled to take place on the campus for the rest of the term, which ends on Friday, March 31, 2023, to be delivered remotely online. The college has requested staff to switch to remote online learning wherever possible by Monday, March 27, 2023.

The college teams in charge of the curriculum will create specific arrangements at alternative locations for access to specific facilities, and those affected will receive communication about the details as soon as possible.

Students will be contacted directly by course tutors, student tutors, or additional support staff with further details. The tutors are available via email to attend to the students’ needs.

The closure period coincides with the scheduled exams, and the exams team is currently working with the curriculum staff to reschedule or relocate any exams that are supposed to take place at Pelham during the temporary closure.

The college apologizes for the inconvenience caused and expresses gratitude for the understanding shown. The college looks forward to welcoming everyone back on campus after the Easter holidays, starting on Monday, April 17, 2023.

