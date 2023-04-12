Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Brighton council offering £26.5k for “toilet cleansing operatives”

by
Brighton & Hove’s Cityclean team has announced that they are on the lookout for individuals who “enjoy working in various locations” to help them reopen most public toilets across the city. This comes after the completion of phase one of their Public Toilet Refurbishment Programme, which saw the refurbishment of several public toilet sites in Brighton & Hove, including Kings Esplanade, Daltons, Station Road, and the Saltdean undercliff toilets.

The Cityclean team is now looking to hire additional staff to open more public toilets in the area, including the recently refurbished sites. They hope to reopen most public toilets over the next few months once all positions have been filled.

The role involves driving from site to site and ensuring that public toilets are clean, tidy, and well-stocked. Successful applicants will be responsible for “cleaning bathroom furniture, sweeping floors, removing graffiti, emptying bins, and safely removing drug paraphernalia.”

The position is a fixed-term seasonal role until September, with both full and part-time roles available. The salary for the role is £26,487 per annum, including enhancements, pro rata.

If you think you have what it takes to be a toilet cleansing operative, head on over to the Cityclean website and apply today. And who knows, you might just get to use the toilets before anyone else.

