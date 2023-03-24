Brighton drug bust leads to three arrests and seizure of Class A drugs

Three people have been arrested on drug-related offences in Brighton after police received reports of a vulnerable individual being targeted in the city. According to reports, at 2.45 pm on Saturday (18 March), the police received information that a vulnerable person residing in Kings House, Hove, was at risk of exploitation from three men. The police officers, after seeking specialist advice, entered the address at 3.30 pm.

Upon entering the house, police officers discovered three men, Class A drugs, cash, and items related to drug supply. In addition, a vulnerable woman at risk of exploitation was found and safeguarded. The police have not released any further details about the individuals.

Two men from Brighton and a third from no fixed address were taken into custody and charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organized crime group and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They were later released on conditional bail while further investigations continue.