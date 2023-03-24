Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Brighton drug bust leads to three arrests and seizure of Class A drugs

Brighton drug bust leads to three arrests and seizure of Class A drugs

by
Brighton Drug Bust Leads To Three Arrests And Seizure Of Class A Drugs

Three people have been arrested on drug-related offences in Brighton after police received reports of a vulnerable individual being targeted in the city. According to reports, at 2.45 pm on Saturday (18 March), the police received information that a vulnerable person residing in Kings House, Hove, was at risk of exploitation from three men. The police officers, after seeking specialist advice, entered the address at 3.30 pm.

Upon entering the house, police officers discovered three men, Class A drugs, cash, and items related to drug supply. In addition, a vulnerable woman at risk of exploitation was found and safeguarded. The police have not released any further details about the individuals.

Two men from Brighton and a third from no fixed address were taken into custody and charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organized crime group and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They were later released on conditional bail while further investigations continue.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Yates, Hastings

Sussex Police launch manhunt for Luke Gannon following prison recall

Umbrella-lievable: Police seek “brolly man” in car break-in spree

VIDEO: GMB Three’ found not guilty in wilful obstruction of highway case

Fire Service responds to fire in Ringmer’s Gote Lane, six appliances on scene

Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Curtis Harrison

Update: Police conclude 10-year-old boy who fell from the cliff at Ovingdean was a tragic accident

St Leonards man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges against young woman

St Leonards man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges against young woman

Brighton college moves to online learning as Pelham campus undergoes maintenance

Brighton college moves to online learning as Pelham campus undergoes maintenance

£2,000 in cash stolen in Crawley distraction theft

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More