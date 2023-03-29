Brighton Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison After Being Caught with Cocain

A man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after he was found in possession of cocaine in Brighton. Roland Dine, 27, who has no fixed address, was observed by police officers on patrol conducting a drug deal in Camelford Street on December 8th. The officers followed him towards the Old Steine, where they carried out a stop and search. Dine was found to have a number of wraps of cocaine and a significant amount of cash in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Dine was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 9th and was subsequently remanded in custody. On March 15th, he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to 28 months in prison.

Detective Constable Kizzie Evenett said: “The supply of illegal drugs fuels enormous harm in our communities and will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove.

“Thanks to the swift work of our officers on patrol, dangerous substances have been taken off the streets and a man responsible for distributing them is behind bars.”