Brighton Gets Its Groove On With Eurovision Screenings

Brighton joins the Eurovision Song Contest party with the announcement that the city will host an official screening of the Grand Final 2023. The event will take place on Saturday, 13 May and will be one of several locations across the UK where fans can come together and celebrate the biggest music show on earth.

The screening, supported by the BBC and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, will be a fantastic opportunity for thousands of people in Brighton to enjoy the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final surrounded by fellow fans. The event will be part of a larger programme of events scheduled by each participating city, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew says that the event is not just about Liverpool, where the Grand Final will take place, but about celebrating what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine. With over £1m in funding, screens will be set up in more than 30 cities across the UK, allowing fans to come together and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one.

Martin Green CBE, BBC Managing Director of Eurovision Song Contest, says that the expansion of the event to more UK cities is a great opportunity for fans new and old to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.

Brighton is one of several cities confirmed to hold official screenings, including Birmingham, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. More locations are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will also be broadcast on BBC One, and the BBC will be supporting cities to ensure as many people as possible can join in the fun.

