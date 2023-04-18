Brighton Hit-and-run: Police Seek Witnesses To Widdicombe Way Collision

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information about a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Brighton on Tuesday, 11 April, after one of the involved vehicles fled the scene without stopping.

At approximately 7:40 pm, a black Ford Focus was struck by a royal blue Volkswagen Sirocco on Widdicombe Way. The driver of the Ford Focus reported the incident, but the Sirocco quickly left the scene without exchanging information or checking for potential injuries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who saw the accident, noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to assist in the investigation. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial number 1299 of 11/04.