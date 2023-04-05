Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

by
Brighton & Hove Collaborates On Long-term Coastal Defense Project

The Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme is taking further steps to safeguard the coastline of Brighton & Hove from the threat of flooding. Planning and Marine licence applications have been submitted for the construction of two rock armour revetments, which will serve as a protective layer of rock adjacent to Basin Road South, to absorb the energy from incoming waves and prevent erosion.

Site surveys are currently underway, and pending approval, work is expected to commence in the summer. Information boards will also be installed at locations where work is scheduled to take place, and local stakeholders, including the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club, have been engaged in the preparation process. In addition, a virtual engagement room has been created in partnership with JBA Consultants, where further information about the scheme can be accessed.

The Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme is a collaborative effort involving Adur District Council, Shoreham Port, the Environment Agency, and the Western Esplanade Management Company. Spanning a 10km stretch between Brighton Marina and the River Adur, the project aims to enhance coastal defenses and mitigate the risks posed by climate change and rising sea levels to residential and commercial properties along the coastline.

The majority of the funding for the project is provided by the Environment Agency, with proportional contributions from all partners to maintain their respective frontage. In addition to the construction of rock revetments, other planned works include repairing and strengthening flood walls and defenses, replacing existing ones that are beyond repair or inadequate, and installing new timber Groynes along Kings Esplanade.

With these proactive measures, the Brighton & Hove coastline will be better prepared to withstand the impacts of climate change and protect the community and its assets from the risk of flooding for years to come

Check out the Virtual Engagement Rooms

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Updated: Fire at Residential Garage in Haywards Heath – West Sussex Fire Service Responds

Woman attacked by stranger in Stone Cross park

Burglary at Southwater property leads to theft of two cars

Brighton gets its groove on with eurovision screenings

Police appeal for witnesses to Ernest Jones theft in Crawley

Police appeal for witnesses after car and cyclist collide in Billingshurst

Car overturns in Saltdean’s Longridge Avenue, one person injured

Sussex police make three arrests in operation henhouse

Six arrested in Worthing stabbing investigation

Abusive Intoxicated Driver Fined and Disqualified from Driving for 3 Years

Brighton man pleads guilty to charges of domestic abuse and controlling behavior

Council’s release joint statement on Sussex site set to house 1200 asylum seekers

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More